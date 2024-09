No 'spin-doctoring' can change fact that 2014-24 saw 'jobloss growth': Congress

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that amidst the 'U-turns and scandals' that have marked the last few months of this "tottering" government, 'the non-biological PM and his drum beaters have tried to find some solace in their economic record, claiming to have created eight crore employment opportunities between 2021 and 2024'.