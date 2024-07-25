No systemic breach in sanctity of NEET-UG, ordering re-test replete with serious consequences: Supreme Court

The bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said, "The data which has been produced on the record city-wise and centre-wise and the comparison of data for the years 2022, 2023 and 2024 are not indicative of a systemic leak of the question paper impacting the sanctity of the examination."

It said ordering a re-test this year "would be replete with serious consequences for over two million students who have appeared in the examination."

The order said adopting such a course of action would lead to a disruption of admission schedule, setting back the entire process by several months, and would lead to a cascading effect on the course of medical education.