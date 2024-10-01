Home
india

Non-Hindus should not be allowed at Garba, entry only to those who show Aadhaar: VHP

Entry should be allowed at Garba dance events during the Navratri festival only after checking Aadhaar cards, said VHP Maharashtra-Goa `prant' (region) secretary Govind Shende here.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 15:52 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 15:52 IST
India NewsHindusAadhaarVishwa Hindu ParishadNavratriGarbagarba-dandiya

