Northern Railway plans over 3,000 festival-special train trips from Oct 1 to Nov 30

The Northern Railway maintained that there are also plans to run unannounced special trains depending on the situations.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 20:04 IST

India NewsIndian Railwayspecial trains

