<p>New Delhi: India on Wednesday said it was not aware of any anti-Bangladesh activities in the country by the Awami League party led by former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.</p><p>New Delhi's comments came after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bangladesh">Bangladesh</a>'s interim government said that the opening of its offices by the Awami League in Indian cities could adversely impact bilateral ties.</p><p>The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said New Delhi is not aware of any anti-Bangladesh activities by purported members of the Awami League in India or of any action that is contrary to Indian law.</p><p>"The government does not allow political activities against other countries to be carried out from Indian soil," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.</p><p>"The press statement by the Interim government of Bangladesh is thus misplaced," he said.</p><p>"India reiterates its expectation that free, fair and inclusive elections will be held at the earliest in Bangladesh to ascertain the will and mandate of the people," he added.</p><p>In its statement, Dhaka said on Wednesday that the opening of Awami League offices in Indian cities poses a risk to bilateral ties.</p><p>"This development also risks upholding the good-neighbourly relations with India driven by mutual trust and mutual respect, and lends serious implications for the political transformation underway in Bangladesh," Bangladesh's foreign ministry said.</p><p>It alleged the Awami League has set up offices in India against the backdrop of what it described as "growing anti-Bangladesh activities" by the leadership of the party from Indian soil.</p><p>Many senior Awami Party leaders, "absconding" in several criminal cases in Bangladesh on account of "grievous crimes", were in Indian territory, it further alleged.</p><p>Such political activity "against the interests of Bangladesh" is an "affront against the people and State of Bangladesh", the Bangladesh foreign ministry said.</p><p>There has been a sharp downturn in India-Bangladesh relations after deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled Dhaka and took shelter in India in August last year in the face of a massive anti-government protest.</p>