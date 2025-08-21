Menu
Not aware of any anti-Bangladesh activities by Awami League in India: MEA

In its statement, Dhaka said on Wednesday that the opening of Awami League offices in Indian cities poses a risk to bilateral ties.
Last Updated : 20 August 2025, 18:44 IST
Published 20 August 2025, 18:44 IST
India NewsBangladeshMEAAwami League

