Nothing in excess of Rs 600 can be charged for enrolling law graduates as lawyers: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court said on Monday that not more than Rs 600 can be charged for enrolling law graduates as advocates across the country, as it reserved its verdict on pleas challenging "exorbitant" fees being levied by state bar bodies for the purpose.

Reserving the judgement on as many as 10 petitions, a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala referred to Section 24 of the Advocates Act, 1961 and said the fee for a law graduate to be enrolled as a lawyer is Rs 600 and Parliament alone can increase it by amending the law.

"Nothing can be charged in excess of Rs 600... If you want to increase the enrolment fee, then it is for Parliament to increase the enrolment fee," the bench said after hearing lawyers from both sides, including senior advocate and chairperson of the Bar Council of India (BCI) Manan Kumar Mishra.