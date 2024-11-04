'Nothing wrong in PM's visit to my house on Ganesh puja': CJI Chandrachud says meeting with Modi was public

<p>Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Monday defended PM Narendra Modi's visit to his residence during Ganesh Chaturthi. </p><p>"Nothing wrong in PM Modi's visit to my residence on Ganesh puja, it was a public meeting, not a private meeting," Chandrachud said.</p><p>Elaborating on it, Chandrachud also said that "separation of powers does not mean judiciary and executive will not meet or not have dialogue."</p><p>The CJI also reacted to his earlier statement on Ayodhya verdict, saying, "I am a person of faith and equally respect all religions." </p><p>The SC judge had earlier said that he prayed to god before Ayodhya verdict.</p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>