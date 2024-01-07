Nowhere to turn: No elections for city corps

Tara continues, “MLAs and MPs are overburdened, but frankly it is not even their job to tend to citizen’s basic needs. Your local corporator’s office is probably less than a kilometre away. That is where a citizen could reach out for basic assistance. But without an elected corporator, nobody is accountable for local services. You need to go from pillar to post, from one central office to the other. It is inconvenient and ineffective. Your local corporator could not have sent you away, for they need to get elected again. They need to deliver your needs.”