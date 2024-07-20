Nudged out given current controversy: Congress on UPSC chairman resignation

Reacting to the development, Ramesh said, "The sanctity, character, autonomy, and professionalism of all Constitutional bodies have been badly damaged since 2014. But at times even the self-anointed non-biological PM is forced to say enough is enough."

He added, "Mr. Modi brought in one of his favourite 'academics' from Gujarat as a UPSC member in 2017 and made him Chairman in 2023 with a six-year term. But this so-called distinguished gentleman has now resigned five years before the expiry of his term.