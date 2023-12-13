Odisha tax raid: What happens to the cash after seizure?

The search operation conducted by the Income Tax department at a country-liquor manufacturing unit in Odisha's Bolangir district has come to an end after six days. During the operation, the department recovered over Rs 350 crore in unaccounted cash and approximately 3 kilograms of gold, which is considered one of the largest seizures in recent times. The company was owned by the family of Congress MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu, who resides in Jharkhand.

Now that the I-T operation has concluded, we take a look at procedures that follow unaccounted cash seizure.

Procedure

During the search operation conducted by tax officials at various business, official, and residential premises, a thorough examination is carried out on cash, financial documents, property papers, electronic devices, gold, and other items. The cash that is found is seized and counted in the presence of two independent witnesses, after which it is securely sealed.

Subsequently, the seized cash is transported to a national bank and deposited into an account maintained by the Income Tax department. In the specific case mentioned, an amount of Rs 351 crore has been deposited in the State Bank of India in Odisha, into the I-T Department's account known as the Provision Deposit (PD) account.