3 forest personnel suspended after elephant deaths in Odisha's Sambalpur

Two suspected poachers have been detained, while a search is underway for two other accused, officials said.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 10:22 IST

Published 19 November 2024, 10:22 IST
