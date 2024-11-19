3 forest personnel suspended after elephant deaths in Odisha's Sambalpur

<p>Bhubaneswar: Three forest personnel were suspended following the electrocution of three elephants in Odisha's Sambalpur district, officials said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The Forest Department also recommended action against two senior officers, and one of them was asked to explain why the government would not act against him, they said.</p>.<p>Two full-grown female elephants and a calf died after coming in contact with live wires laid by poachers in the Naktideul range of the Rairakhol forest division in the early hours of Monday.</p>.Three elephants die of electrocution in Odisha's Sambalpur.<p>Two suspected poachers have been detained, while a search is underway for two other accused, officials said.</p>.<p>Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Susanta Nanda attributed the deaths to negligence and lack of vigilance by forest personnel, warning of strict actions against those responsible.</p>.<p>An investigation is underway into the incident, he said.</p>