7 students expelled from Odisha's Berhampur for cooking beef in college hostel

Seven students in Odisha's Berhampur were expelled from their college hostel for allegedly 'cooking beef'.

The students were studying at the state-run Parala Maharaja Engineering College which saw deployment of a police platoon due to tensions that prevailed following the incident.

A notification was issued by the Dean of Students' Welfare which said that said students were expelled due to their involvement in 'restricted activities' which violated the 'code and conduct of the Hall of Residence'.

Reportedly, a fine of Rs 2,000 was slapped on one of the expelled students.

According to IE, another group of students had complained to the Dean about the involvement of seven students in cooking beef inside the college hostel on the night of September 11 (Wednesday).