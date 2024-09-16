7 students expelled from Odisha's Berhampur for cooking beef in college hostel

Seven students in Odisha's Berhampur were expelled from their college hostel for allegedly 'cooking beef'.
The students were studying at the state-run Parala Maharaja Engineering College which saw deployment of a police platoon due to tensions that prevailed following the incident.
A notification was issued by the Dean of Students' Welfare which said that said students were expelled due to their involvement in 'restricted activities' which violated the 'code and conduct of the Hall of Residence'.
Reportedly, a fine of Rs 2,000 was slapped on one of the expelled students.
According to IE, another group of students had complained to the Dean about the involvement of seven students in cooking beef inside the college hostel on the night of September 11 (Wednesday).
The submitted complaint read, "As a diverse community, we understand the importance of respecting the values and beliefs of all students. This incident (the alleged cooking of beef) has caused unrest and discomfort, leading to tense atmosphere. I kindly request strict action to be taken against the boarders involved in the incident."
The college and its principal were paid a visit by a group of Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) workers who demanded strict action against the seven students.
"A section of college students drew the attention of the principal of the institution about the incident. The action was taken against the students after an inquiry," an official told PTI.
Reportedly, the seven expelled students have left the campus since the incident.
Published 16 September 2024, 07:27 IST