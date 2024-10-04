Home
Bhubaneswar airport to get new terminal in two years: Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu

Speaking after a review meeting, Naidu said the new terminal at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) is expected to be completed within two years.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 10:43 IST

Published 04 October 2024, 10:43 IST
India NewsOdishaBhubaneswar

