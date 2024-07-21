Biju Patnaik Sports Award will not be renamed: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: Amid criticism from the opposition BJD, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday announced that the state government's Biju Patnaik Sports Award would not be renamed.

The Sports and Youth Services Department on Friday issued guidelines for this year's award, renaming it 'Rajya Krida Samman'.

The chief minister said his government has not taken any formal decision to drop Biju Patnaik's name from the award.

"My government respects the sons of the soil and therefore, there will be no change in the title of the sports award named after Biju Patnaik," he said, noting that he came to know about the renaming from the press.

Majhi said Biju Patnaik's contribution towards the state and the country was memorable.