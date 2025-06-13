Menu
×
Clash in Odisha: Internet suspension in Bhadrak extended till 6 pm on Friday after man's death

The district collector said the situation was 'well under control and there is no untoward incident so far'.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 06:58 IST

Published 13 June 2025, 06:58 IST
India NewsOdisha

