india odisha

Cyclone Dana completes landfall process: IMD

The landfall of 'Dana' started at about 12.05 pm on Thursday night and it took around eight and half hours to end the process.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 05:41 IST

Published 25 October 2024, 05:41 IST
