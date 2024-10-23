Home
Cyclone Dana: Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik appeals to people to cooperate with state government

The Indian Meterological Department (IMD) said Cyclone ‘Dana’ is likely to make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra port early Friday.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 09:32 IST

Published 23 October 2024, 09:32 IST
India NewsOdishaCycloneNaveen Patnaik

