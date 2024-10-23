Home
Cyclone 'Dana' forms over Bay of Bengal, to cross Odisha-Bengal coasts on early Friday: Met

More than 150 express/passenger trains running through South Eastern Railway jurisdiction have been cancelled in view of the severe cyclonic storm, an SER official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 04:51 IST

Published 23 October 2024, 04:51 IST
India NewsOdishaCycloneWest Bengalnatural disaster

