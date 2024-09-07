'Double engine' govt to be beneficial for Odisha: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday said Odisha has a “double engine” government which would help the state develop and prosper.

Addressing a gathering for BJP membership at Barang under the Banki assembly segment in Cuttack district, he said the saffron camp has provided a people-centric government in Odisha.

“Odisha has a double engine government, which will help the state develop and prosper. It is a people-centric government. Our commitment is to make a new Odisha,” the chief minister said.