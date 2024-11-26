Home
Five awarded life term for murdering Odisha RTI activist

The convicts were involved in the murder of Abhimanyu Panda (46) of Baliguda on December 10, 2019.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 20:06 IST

Published 25 November 2024, 20:06 IST
