<p>Phulbani: A court in Odisha’s Kandhamal district has sentenced five persons to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment after convicting them of dacoity and gangrape of a minor girl at gunpoint 16 months ago.</p>.<p>Fast-track court judge Kailash Chandra Swain of Phulbani also imposed a fine of Rs 26,000 on each of the convicts, special public prosecutor Banamali Behera said on Wednesday.</p>.Two boys gangrape minor after forcing her to drink liquor in Odisha.<p>All the convicts, aged between 24 and 47 years, hail from Daringbadi police station area, he said.</p>.<p>"In case of default in payment of the fine, each convict will have to undergo imprisonment for an additional five years," the court said.</p>.<p>According to the prosecution, the masked miscreants, armed with a pistol and dagger, entered the victim’s house on the night of April 24, 2024, and looted her gold necklace, earrings and Rs 50,000 in cash.</p>.<p>They then dragged the minor girl to a nearby place and gangraped her, police said.</p>.<p>Acting on an FIR lodged by the girl’s father with Phiringia police the following day, officers arrested all the accused from different hideouts.</p>.<p>The court also directed the District Legal Services Authority to pay Rs 6 lakh to the survivor as compensation.</p>.<p>As many as 18 witnesses were examined in connection with the case, Behera added. </p>