Hurt over son joining BJD, veteran Congress leader Suresh Routray quits posts in his party

Bhubaneswar: Six-time Odisha Congress MLA Suresh Routray resigned from all committees of his party on Wednesday, soon after his younger son Manmath Routray joined the ruling BJD and was named as its candidate for the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency.

Routray, the MLA from Jatani, sent a letter to Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Sarat Pattanayak mentioning that since his son has joined the BJD, he would like to quit the party’s election committee and the campaign committee.

“My son Manmath Routray joined the BJD against my wishes. It has hurt me. Therefore, I am willing to tender resignation from all committees of the party,” the veteran party leader said in the letter.

The 80-year-old leader, however, said that he would remain in the Congress till the end of his life.