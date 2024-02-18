Man killed for making obscene comments on women in Odisha's Dhenkanal

Angul (Odisha): A man was killed in Odisha's Dhenkanal district for allegedly making obscene comments on women, a police officer said on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Dharmananda Dehury of Kandar village. The alleged murder incident took place on Friday night and police arrested the accused, identified as Sridhar Dehury on Saturday, the police officer said.
Prabha Tripathy, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Kamakhyanagar said Dharmananda, under the influence of alcohol, went to Sridhar's house on Friday evening and allegedly passed obscene comments on the women members of Sridhar’s family.
When Sridhar got to know about the incident he charged Dharmanada. Following a heated exchange of words between the duo, Sridhar brought an axe and hit Dharmananda on his neck, killing him on the spot, Tripathy said.
"As soon as we got information, we went to the spot and found Dharmananda was murdered. We immediately apprehended Sridhar who was at his home and brought him to the police station," the SDPO said.
The police have registered a murder case and further investigation is going on, Tripathy added.