Odisha: Berhampur Police takes internet for a joyride, covers accused faces with emojis

<p>Police department and their witty posts on social media never fails to gather widespread attention over the internet. </p><p>After many such instances, the one that has taken users for a joy ride is the post by Berhampur Police in Odisha, wherein they posted on X an image of four accused and instead of blurring their faces, they used emojis. </p><p>Yes, you heard it right, the four accused had emojis covering their faces, having its own story to tell.</p>. <p>This regular post captioned, “Gopalpur Police team arrested four persons for assaulting father and son,” but served with a hint of creativity and humour has been making several rounds on the internet and the users cannot seem to get enough of it.</p><p>One user playfully wrote, “Social media handler deserves an immediate raise.”</p><p>Another said commenting in Hindi that he was unable to understand whether to get disappointed over the news or laugh at seeing the emojis and how creatively it was used.</p><p>A third one wrote, “Unbelievable guys with such emotional faces would assault someone.</p><p>“Even AI couldn’t be that creative,” writes another.</p><p>This is not the first time that the Berhampur Police handle has cracked people up with their wit and humour.</p><p>In yet another instance back in October, the police shared a post related to ongoing raids against gambling across various police station areas over a period of 10 days. </p>.<p>The police even then had covered the faces of all the accused with a wide range of emojis instead of revealing their identities.</p><p>Another time the police came up with a similar kind of post wherein the face of the accused involved in a cheating case was also covered by an emoji.</p>. <p>With this witty approach, the Berhampur Police has successfully been able to capture people's attention and simultaneously create awareness, inform people about routine announcements, law enforcement updates with quite some ease, making such posts go viral.</p>