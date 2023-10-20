JOIN US
Odisha

Odisha CM announces 4 % hike in DA for state govt employees

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced a four per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for state government employees and pensioners.
Last Updated 20 October 2023, 09:57 IST

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced a four per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for state government employees and pensioners.

With this hike, the rate of DA for Odisha government employees and DR for pensioners has now increased to 46 per cent from 42 per cent, an official said.

The enhanced amount will be paid from July 1, 2023 retrospectively.

The increased DA will benefit 4.5 lakh state government employees and 3.5 lakh pensioners in Odisha, the official added.

(Published 20 October 2023, 09:57 IST)
India NewsOdishaNaveen Patnaik

