Odisha Governor's son beat up husband, alleges Puri Raj Bhavan staff member's wife

Speaking to the media, Sayoj Pradhan alleged that her husband was beaten up because he did not send a luxury vehicle to pick up the Governor’s son.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 July 2024, 19:52 IST

Bhubaneswar: The wife of a Raj Bhavan employee in Puri alleged that her husband was beaten up by the Odisha governor’s son and five others on the night of July 7. However, there is no official confirmation either from the Raj Bhavan or police regarding the incident.

She demanded legal action on the alleged attack on her husband.

She demanded legal action on the alleged attack on her husband.

Published 12 July 2024, 19:52 IST
India NewsOdisha

