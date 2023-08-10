Odisha govt to provide free text books to students of private Odia medium schools

Odisha government Thursday decided to distribute free text books to students of all the private and non-aided Odia medium schools across the state, an official said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved the proposal to provide free textbooks to students of standard I to standard VIII from the 2024-25 academic year under the government's 5T initiative, a release by the CMO said.

About five lakh students of 3260 private and non-aided Odia medium schools will benefit from the government decision, it said.