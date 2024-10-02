Home
Odisha: Man gets death sentence for rape-murder of 8-year-old girl

POCSO court judge Abhilash Senapati convicted Prasanta Baghar, hailing from a village under the Jamankira Police Station limits in the district, special prosecutor Santosh Panda said.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 22:18 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 22:18 IST
