Odisha police busts inter-state gold jewellery theft gang; nine held

<p>Rourkela: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/odisha">Odisha</a> police have busted an inter-state gang, which was duping gullible people of their gold in the name of cleaning those valuables and arrested nine people.</p>.<p>While investigating a theft complaint lodged on September 19 at Sector-7 police station in Rourkela city, the police busted the gang and recovered 103 grams of stolen gold, three motorcycles, seven mobile phones, and other materials from the accused, a police officer said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The arrested people belong to Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha and are aged between 30 and 42 years, he said.</p>.<p>The gang members introduced themselves as agents of a well-known private company, offering to clean gold ornaments at free of charge, said Brijesh Kumar Rai, DIG of police, Western Range.</p>.<p>While pretending to clean the ornaments, the accused used to divert the attention of the house owners and disappeared with the gold ornaments, he said.</p>.<p>The members of the organized crime group were operating in small groups of two persons and staying in a rented house in Gopabandhupali area under Plant Site police station, Rai said.</p>.<p>Since 2021, 27 such cases with the same modus of operandi have been reported in Rourkela police district. And the above gang was found involved in 21 cases, he said.</p>