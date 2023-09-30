Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

Odisha STF rescues live pangolin, arrests wildlife smuggler

Acting on a tip-off, an STF team with the help of Bolangir forest division officials conducted a raid near Bidighat Chhaka under Deogaon police station in Bolangir district and rescued the pangolin, the STF official said.
Last Updated 30 September 2023, 08:16 IST

Follow Us

The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police's crime branch has arrested a wildlife smuggler and rescued a live pangolin from him, an official said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, an STF team with the help of Bolangir forest division officials on Friday conducted a raid near Bidighat Chhaka under Deogaon police station in Bolangir district and rescued the pangolin, the STF official said.

The accused has been identified as Sebak Dharua, a native of Kalijharan village in Bolangir.

The STF has registered a case under different sections of IPC and Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

The pangolin was handed over to DFO, Bolangir for safe custody, he said.

The Indian pangolin (Manis crassicaudata), also called thick-tailed pangolin, is a Schedule-I protected animal under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 30 September 2023, 08:16 IST)
India NewsOdishaCrimePangolinWildlife Protection act 1972Trending

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT