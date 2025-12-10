Menu
Odisha: Tribal woman's severed head found, government extends suspension of internet services in Malkangiri

The severed head of 51-year-old Lake Podiami of Rakhelguda village was recovered about 15 km from where her body was found on December 4.
Last Updated : 10 December 2025, 10:32 IST
Published 10 December 2025, 10:32 IST
India NewsOdishaCrimemurder

