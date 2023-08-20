Home
Odisha

Odisha's Sambalpur to soon get butterfly park

Situated at Budharaja Reserve Forest, the govt aims to spend 25L on beautification and development of the garden so as to make it a breeding habitat for various species of butterflies.
Last Updated 20 August 2023, 08:03 IST



Odisha's Sambalpur district will get a butterfly park by the end of this year, officials said on Sunday.

Divisional Forest Officer V Neelannavar said around Rs 25 lakh will be spent for developing the butterfly garden at Budharaja reserve forest, which is located in the heart of the city.

Nectar-rich flowering plants of different species will be planted there to attract butterflies, he said, adding that some beautification work will also be carried out.

The primary goal of the butterfly park is to create a habitat that provides food, shelter and breeding opportunities to various species of butterflies, Neelannavar said.

"The blueprint for the butterfly garden will be ready within two-three days, and the work on the project will start after the monsoon. We are hopeful that the park will be ready by December," he said.

Budharaja reserve forest, spread across 63 hectare, is a major tourist attraction of Sambalpur. People throng the hilltop, which also has a Shiva temple, for a bird's view of the city.

(Published 20 August 2023, 08:03 IST)
India NewsOdishaSambalpurTrending

