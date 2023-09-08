Over 1.30 lakh primary teachers stage protest in Odisha

Almost all primary teachers of different cadres are on mass leave and joined in the protest as the government is not paying any heed to the demands, said Brahmananda Maharana, president of All Odisha Primary School Teachers' Association.

"We had staged a protest over the same demand in November last year. At that time, the state government had assured us of looking into our demands. An inter-ministerial committee was also formed for this purpose. The committee held its meeting on this Teacher's Day. However, no decision was taken. So, we launched this mass protest," he said.

The protest of teachers has impacted the study of students in primary schools across the state.