Puri Jagannath Temple makes dress code mandatory for devotees

Inspector general of police of central range, Ashish Kumar Singh said “Nearly more than double the number of devotees compared to the same day last year have already visited the temple today. The darshan (of deities) began early at 1.40 am and is still going on. The darshan was halted for some time to hold the rituals connected with the deities.”

There has been no hitches as yet and the devotees are entering the temple through the AC shed. Special arrangements have been made for senior citizens and people with disabilities. After visiting the temple, the devotees are exiting through the north gate, Singh added.