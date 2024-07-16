Puri Ratna Bhandar to be opened again on Thursday: Justice Rath

Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) said the inner chamber of the Ratna Bhandar will opened again between 9 51 am and 12 15 pm on Thursday to transfer ornaments to a temporary treasury set up within the 12th century shrine complex.

The decision was taken during a meeting attended by SJTA chief administrator Arabinda Padhee, Justice Biswanth Rath, chairman of the supervisory committee appointed by the state government to oversee the Ratna Bhandar's opening, Puri collector, and other officials here on Tuesday.

The revered treasury was previously opened on Sunday after 46 years for an inventory of valuables and structural repairs.