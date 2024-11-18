Home
Three elephants die of electrocution in Odisha's Sambalpur

From prima facie, it seems that the elephants came in contact with a live power line laid by poachers to trap wild boars to protect crops, official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 08:24 IST

Published 18 November 2024, 08:24 IST
