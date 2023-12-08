Unseasonal rain batters coffee cultivation in Odisha, growers seek govt intervention

Koraput (Odisha): A body of coffee growers in Odisha demanded government intervention and subsidies in the wake of unseasonal rain triggered by cyclone Michuang wreaking havoc on harvest of the crop.

Odisha Coffee Growers Association (OCGA) urged the government to provide subsidies to facilitate the adoption of modern drying techniques.

According to the farmers' body, the rain battered Koraput district, known for coffee gardens, on Tuesday and Wednesday and damaged the crops.

The calamity struck during the peak harvesting season and affected the quality and texture of the ripened coffee fruits.