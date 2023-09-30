Home
Homeindia

Oil prices came down by 5% because of decisive steps by PM Modi, says Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

He also said that high oil prices at this point in time are not only endangering recovery but are actually contributing to other serious problems.
Last Updated 30 September 2023, 02:40 IST

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said that oil prices came down in the country because of decisive steps by PM Modi. He also said that high oil prices at this point in time are not only endangering recovery but are actually contributing to other serious problems.

"Worldwide the prices went up around India by 70-80%, in North America by 40-50%, India prices came down by 5% that's because of the decisive steps PM Modi has taken. High oil prices at this point in time are not only endangering recovery but are actually contributing to other serious problems. I'm hoping that the prices will be reined in."

"Why is it that non-BJP-ruled states like West Bengal have a petrol price of Rs. 11.80 higher than BJP-ruled states?" he questioned.

(Published 30 September 2023, 02:40 IST)
