Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

EPS the stumbling block for NDA unity as TTV Dhinakaran rejects BJP's reconciliation bid

Dhinakaran is believed to have said he will not reconsider his decision as long as AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami remains NDA’s CM candidate.
Last Updated : 24 September 2025, 15:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 September 2025, 15:15 IST
India NewsBJPTamil NaduIndian PoliticsTamil Nadu politicsNDATamil Nadu NewsT T V DhinakaranAMMKPalaniswami

Follow us on :

Follow Us