<p>Chennai: BJP's efforts to convince AMMK chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ttv-dhinakaran">T T V Dhinakaran </a>to reconsider his decision to quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) seem to have ended in a failure, albeit for now. </p><p>Former TN BJP chief K Annamalai met Dhinakaran, nephew of V K Sasikala, for over an hour last week and stressed the need for anti-DMK forces to be on one side to defeat the ruling alliance in the 2026 elections. However, Dhinakaran is believed to have told Annamalai and other leaders of the alliance that it was difficult for him to reconsider his decision as long as AIADMK general secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/edappadi-k-palaniswami">Edappadi K Palaniswami</a> remains the NDA's CM candidate. </p><p>Annamalai is understood to have told Dhinakaran to "remain patient" and not to take any decision before December, when the Central BJP leadership will turn its focus on Tamil Nadu after the completion of the Assembly polls in Bihar. It is not clear whether Annamalai met Dhinakaran in his individual capacity or as an emissary of the BJP High Command as his meeting came on the day state chief Nainar Nagenthiran met Palaniswami and invited him for the launch of his campaign for the elections from Madurai on October 1. </p><p>Dhinakaran had publicly blamed Nagenthiran for not properly handling NDA allies like AMMK and O Panneerselvam like Annamalai during his tenure as the president. He had also said that the BJP failed to convince Palaniswami to recognise them as partners of the NDA, which was stitched together in the run up to the 2024 elections. </p><p>Days after the meeting, Nagenthiran flew to Delhi to hold discussions with BJP president J P Nadda, who advised the state unit to continue with the efforts to convince Dhinakaran and OPS. It is believed that Palaniswami has told the BJP that the AIADMK has no objection to TTV and OPS being part of the NDA, but his party will not have any truck with them. </p><p>However, it is Dhinakaran, who is now adamant that he can't endorse Palaniswami as the NDA's CM candidate. On Wednesday, he told reporters that he conveyed his stand to Annamalai, whom he called a "good friend." </p><p>The BJP is trying to retain TTV and OPS to ensure that they don't jump ship to actor Vijay's TVK. </p><p>"The intention behind the talks is to ensure that anti-DMK votes don't get split. Since Vijay will already take a good chunk of the anti-government votes, we want to contain the damage," a senior BJP leader told DH.</p><p>Though Dhinakaran is adamant, the leader said, the BJP was confident of convincing him in the run-up to the elections.</p>