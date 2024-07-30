On PM Modi's request to Putin, ten Indians discharged from Russian armed forces: MoS for External Affairs

Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh informed in the parliament that 10 Indians have been discharged from the Russian armed forces.
During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Moscow in July, the matter was discussed with President Vladimir Putin.
PM Modi “strongly raised” with President Putin the issue of early discharge of the Indian nationals, who had been “misled into the service” of the armed forces of Russia.
Putin had accepted PM Modi’s request and promised early discharge of all Indian nationals from the service of the Russian Army.
In the Lok Sabha, Kirti Vardhan Singh said that the government received request for facilitation of discharging Indians early from the Russian armed forces.
As quoted by The Economic Times, he said, "The request has been taken up strongly by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Embassy of India in Moscow with the relevant Russian authorities."
He also mentioned that 10 Indians have been released from the forces.
Singh also urged all Indians to follow caution when they go to Russia for employment. The MEA said every Indian, while searching for job opportunities, is asked to stay away from such conflicts.
"Law enforcement authorities in India are aware of this matter and action against those involved in misleading Indian nationals into service in the Russian armed forces has been initiated under relevant provisions of the Indian law," Singh said, as reported by the publication.
Earlier, two Indians working with the soldiers of Russia as members of the support staff were killed in the conflict zone of Ukraine last month. In February and March this year, two Indians – Mohammed Afsan of Hyderabad and Hemil Ashvinbhai Mangukiya of Surat – were killed while working with the Russian Army units in Ukraine as members of the support staff. Another from Harayana died recently.
The Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi had also stated that making the citizens of India work for the Russian Army would not be “in consonance” with the partnership between the two nations.
(With DHNS inputs)
Published 30 July 2024, 05:55 IST