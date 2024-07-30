On PM Modi's request to Putin, ten Indians discharged from Russian armed forces: MoS for External Affairs

Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh informed in the parliament that 10 Indians have been discharged from the Russian armed forces.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Moscow in July, the matter was discussed with President Vladimir Putin.

PM Modi “strongly raised” with President Putin the issue of early discharge of the Indian nationals, who had been “misled into the service” of the armed forces of Russia.

Putin had accepted PM Modi’s request and promised early discharge of all Indian nationals from the service of the Russian Army.