Onam celebrations across India

Onam is a cultural festival of Kerala and commemorates Vamana which is the fifth avatar of Lord Vishnu and the daitya king Mahabali. An annual rice harvest festival, Onam is celebrated mostly by Keralites. Floral rangolis are made with different types of flowers at houses and temple entrances. Take a look at how Onam is celebrated across the country.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 15 September 2024, 08:31 IST

Artists perform 'thiruvatira' dance as part of the Onam celebration, at Thrikkakara Mahadeva Temple in Kochi.

Credit: PTI Photo

Local folk artists perform during the Onam celebrations in Kozhikode.

Credit: PTI Photo

College students perform as part of the Onam festival celebrations at their college premises, in Chennai.

Credit: PTI Photo

Onam Sadhya.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Onam delicacies.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Onam banana delicacies.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

College students perform as part of the Onam festival celebrations at their college premises, in Chennai.

Credit: PTI Photo

College students perform as part of the Onam festival celebrations at their college premises, in Chennai.

Credit: PTI Photo

Members of transgender community take part in Onam celebrations, in Kozhikode.

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 15 September 2024, 08:31 IST
