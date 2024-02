A vehicle in RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's convoy met with an accident in Purnea district of Bihar, late last night. According to PTI, at least one person was reportedly killed while six others were injured in the accident.

Tejashwi Yadav is currently on the state-wide Jan Vishwas Yatra. Yadav will be on a whirlwind tour of Bihar stating Tuesday, during which he is likely to cover all 38 districts of the state within a span of 11 days.