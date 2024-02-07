JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'One Nation, One Election': FICCI makes presentation before Kovind panel, supports simultaneous polls

The FICCI suggested that savings of expenditure from holding simultaneous elections in the country can be utilised for government spending to promote economic growth and livelihood generation further.
Last Updated 07 February 2024, 02:37 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce (FICCI) made a presentation before the high-level committee on simultaneous polls on Tuesday and supported the concept of 'One Nation, One Election'.

It said multiple elections at various levels adversely impact the ease of doing business and leads to a slowdown in decision-making.

The FICCI further suggested that savings of expenditure from holding simultaneous elections in the country can be utilised for government spending to promote economic growth and livelihood generation further.

Separately, a delegation of the Samajwadi Party also meet the panel headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind.

It had already submitted its views in writing to the committee.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had earlier suggested a pilot programme for simultaneous elections in Uttar Pradesh to test the Election Commission's capability and know the public opinion on the issue.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 07 February 2024, 02:37 IST)
India NewsRam Nath KovindFICCI

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT