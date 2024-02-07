'One Nation, One Election': FICCI makes presentation before Kovind panel, supports simultaneous polls

New Delhi: The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce (FICCI) made a presentation before the high-level committee on simultaneous polls on Tuesday and supported the concept of 'One Nation, One Election'.

It said multiple elections at various levels adversely impact the ease of doing business and leads to a slowdown in decision-making.

The FICCI further suggested that savings of expenditure from holding simultaneous elections in the country can be utilised for government spending to promote economic growth and livelihood generation further.