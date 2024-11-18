Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

One of 'Pather Panchali's pivotal characters Uma Dasgupta dies at 84

The 84-year-old actor, who had been suffering from cancer for a long time, is survived by her daughter, they said.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 10:41 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2024, 10:41 IST
India NewsPather Panchali

Follow us on :

Follow Us