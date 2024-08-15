One-third of PG medical students have suicidal thoughts, says NMC task force

New Delhi: With every third Indian post-graduate medical student having a suicidal thought, a National Medical Commission task force has suggested a more relaxed duty schedule for resident doctors. It includes 7-8 hours of daily sleep and once-a-year family vacation to help students cope up with the mental stress.

While carrying out an online survey involving over 30,000 under-graduate and post-graduate medical students as well as 7,000 plus faculty members, the task force found that 16 per cent of MBBS students voluntarily disclosed having a suicidal thought, but the number rose sharply to 31 per cent in MD/MS students.

“Medical students face immense stress and challenges that often go unrecognised. Many of our brightest minds struggle silently, some even to the point of contemplating suicide. This is a reality that we can no longer ignore,” NMC chairman B N Gangadhar notes.