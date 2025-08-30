Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Start time of Asia Cup matches pushed back by half an hour due to UAE heat

As per the revised timings, the matches will begin at 6.30 PM local time (8 PM IST).
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 10:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 August 2025, 10:49 IST
Sports NewsCricketUAEAsia CupEmirates Cricket Board

Follow us on :

Follow Us