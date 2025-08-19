Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Opposition Vice President pick Sudershan Reddy was once dubbed as BJP CM Parrikar's 'yes man' by Congress

The 79-year-old former Supreme Court judge was on Tuesday declared as the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc nominee for the vice presidential election against NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan.
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 11:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 August 2025, 11:26 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsManohar ParrikarVice Presidential polls

Follow us on :

Follow Us