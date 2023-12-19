Opposition will remain in opposition in 2024, says PM Modi at BJP meet; says they indirectly supported security breach

Modi told BJP MPs that the Opposition should have condemned the act unequivocally, but that they are even giving “muted and indirect” support to the breach, which he said is worrisome. He asked the party’s MPs to travel to villages and tell the people of the Opposition’s position.

Modi also said that he was happy that in the past decade, he did not miss the BJP Parliamentary meeting whenever he was in Delhi, and that even today the BJP Karyakarta in him was alive.

He also spoke about the development of villages and mentioned the Dhordo village in Gujarat, which bagged the best tourist destination place by the UN recently. He asked his party colleagues to visit the village to understand the model of development, party sources said.

Speaking on his visit to Varanasi over the weekend, Modi said that there, while launching the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, he experimented with a language AI tool that translated his Hindi speech into Tamil in almost real time which was available for people to hear on their headsets. He told the Parliamentarians that he will try to explore more ways of using this language AI tool to connect with people.