Opposition will remain in opposition in 2024, says PM Modi at BJP meet; says they indirectly supported security breach

New Delhi: In what was probably this year’s last parliamentary party meeting of the BJP, PM Narendra Modi took aim at the Opposition, and asked his party colleagues to visit villages and reach out to first time voters, and spoke of using a new technology of connecting with people – a language AI tool that was translating at real time.
During his meeting at the Parliament Annexe building on Tuesday morning, Modi said that the Opposition’s ‘support’ to parliament security breach was unfortunate and condemnable. Modi said that whatever happened in Parliament was unacceptable but the opposition is giving a political spin to the incident after having lost the state assembly polls.
Modi said that the Opposition has “made up its mind” to be in Opposition and that the BJP leaders should expose Opposition leaders, without losing their cool and saying anything objectionable. Party sources said that Modi asked his party colleagues to “stay within the limits of democracy”.
Modi told BJP MPs that the Opposition should have condemned the act unequivocally, but that they are even giving “muted and indirect” support to the breach, which he said is worrisome. He asked the party’s MPs to travel to villages and tell the people of the Opposition’s position.
Modi also said that he was happy that in the past decade, he did not miss the BJP Parliamentary meeting whenever he was in Delhi, and that even today the BJP Karyakarta in him was alive.
He also spoke about the development of villages and mentioned the Dhordo village in Gujarat, which bagged the best tourist destination place by the UN recently. He asked his party colleagues to visit the village to understand the model of development, party sources said.
Speaking on his visit to Varanasi over the weekend, Modi said that there, while launching the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, he experimented with a language AI tool that translated his Hindi speech into Tamil in almost real time which was available for people to hear on their headsets. He told the Parliamentarians that he will try to explore more ways of using this language AI tool to connect with people.
He also asked his party colleagues to continue to attend Parliament, and hoped that in 2024, the whole block will be filled with BJP MPs.
Modi also asked them to connect to first time voters and said those who turned 18 this year were 8 years old when BJP came to power in 2014, and so, are unaware of UPA corruption cases, said party sources. Modi said that while they know about BJP’s developmental projects only, the MPs should make it their priority to tell the youngsters of the corruption and scams the nation was grappling with before 2014.