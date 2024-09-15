Over 1.14 Crore settled in Lok Adalats

New Delhi: A significant number of over 1.14 Crore cases were settled at the third National Lok Adalat on Saturday in the Taluks, Districts and High Courts of 27 States and Union Territories.

Of those cases, 94,60,864 were pre-litigation and 19,95,665 were pending cases.

Among the cases settled were criminal compoundable offences, traffic challans, revenue cases, bank recovery cases, motor accident claims, cheque dishonour cases, labour disputes, matrimonial disputes (excluding divorce cases), land acquisition cases, IPR or consumer matters, and other civil cases.

The approximate value of the total settlement amount in these cases was Rs 8482.08 Crores. The number of settled cases is expected to rise as reports are awaited from some State Legal Services Authorities. This overwhelming response from citizens aligns with the intention behind Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, and the National Legal Services Authority (Lok Adalats) Regulations, 2009, said a press release by Santosh Snehi Mann, member secretary of NALSA.