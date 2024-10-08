Over 1.2 lakh people selected by lottery for Haj 2025 through Haj Committee

<p>New Delhi: Over 1.2 lakh citizens going to Haj next year through the Indian Haj Committee were selected through a lottery on Monday.</p>.<p>The quota of the Haj Committee for Haj-2025 is fixed at 1,22,518 pilgrims, while 1,51,918 correct applications were received in all, a statement issued by the Haj Committee said.</p>.<p>Those who will travel for Haj next year were selected through a computerized lottery at the Delhi office of the Haj Committee, it said.</p>.<p>The lottery was initiated by Haj Committee Chairman A.P. Abdullah Kutty.</p>.<p>Haj Committee CEO Liaquat Ali Afaqui said that 14,728 Hajis aged 65 years and above and 3,717 women without 'Mehram' (male companion) have been selected without lottery.</p>