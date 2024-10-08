Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Over 1.2 lakh people selected by lottery for Haj 2025 through Haj Committee

The quota of the Haj Committee for Haj-2025 is fixed at 1,22,518 pilgrims, while 1,51,918 correct applications were received in all, a statement issued by the Haj Committee said.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 22:58 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2024, 22:58 IST
India NewsHajHaj pilgrims

Follow us on :

Follow Us